11-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In UP After Watching 'Ways To Die' Video Online

(Representational)

An 11-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at his house here after watching a video on social media on ways to kill yourself, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sumerpur town in the Hamirpur police station area on Thursday. Police said the reason behind the boy's decision is yet to be ascertained.

"Nikhil Sahu (11), a class 6 student, was alone at home on Thursday afternoon. He watched a video on YouTube on ways to die by suicide and killed himself," Station House Officer (SHO) Ramasre Saroj said.

"The post-mortem examination report has confirmed that the boy died by suicide," he said.

