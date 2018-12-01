11 Injured In Explosion On Intercity Train In Assam's Udalguri: Report

The explosion took place on board the Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express at the Harisinga railway station around 7.04 pm today, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said.

All India | | Updated: December 01, 2018 20:47 IST
The cause of the explosion in the Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express is yet to be ascertained.


Guwahati: 

11 people have been injured in an explosion inside one of the coaches of an intercity train in Assam's Udalguri district.

At least one of the injured is said to be critical and has been rushed to a hospital, news agency PTI has reported.

Officials, both from the police and Railways, have rushed to the spot, which is about 95 km from Guwahati.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

More details are awaited.    

