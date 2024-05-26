11 Dead, 10 Injured After Truck Hits Bus Carrying Devotees In UP

Police said the injured have been admitted to hospitals

At least 11 people died and 10 were injured after a truck turned turtle on top of a bus carrying devotees to Uttarakhand on Saturday late at night, said police.

According to the police the incident happened under Khutar police station in Shahjahanpur district when a truck loaded with ballast stones hit the parked bus at a roadside dhaba and overturned on it, crushing the devotees to death.

#WATCH | UP: 11 people died and 10 injured after a truck turned turtle on top of a bus in Khutar PS area of Shahjahanpur. pic.twitter.com/LnlXU1UPIU — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

All the devotees traveling in the bus were residents of Jetha village located in the Kamlapur police station area of Sitapur district.

Ashok Kumar Meena, SP, Shahjahanpur said, "Around 11 pm, we got the information that in the Khutar PS area, a bus was parked, devotees who were going to Purnagiri were sitting inside the bus and some devotees were having food at a Dhaba. A truck lost control and turned turtle on top of the bus... A total of 11 people died and 10 were injured. All injured have been admitted to hospitals...".

