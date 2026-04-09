11,000 Litres Of Milk Poured In Narmada River, Sparks Faith vs Logic Debate

A video from Madhya Pradesh showing thousands of litres of milk being poured into the Narmada River has gone viral, triggering a sharp debate between faith, environment, and public welfare. Devotees claim the act was part of a grand Abhishek ritual, but questions are now being raised over its impact.

When NDTV investigated the video, it found that the visuals are linked to a large-scale religious function held at the Shri Dadaji Darbar Pataleshwar Mahadev Temple in Satdev village of Sehore district during Chaitra Navratri. According to posters and local sources, the event spanned 21 days from March 18 to April 7 and included a massive Mahayagya using 41 tons of ghee, Shiv Mahapuran recitations, and continuous Durga Path recitation by 151 devotees.

The viral video, however, focuses on one particular ritual where nearly 11,000 litres of milk were poured into the Narmada as part of a ceremonial offering. Organisers and devotees defend the act as an expression of deep faith.

According to organisers, "A massive pandal was prepared over an area of nearly 5 acres for the event. Every day, thousands of devotees sat and witnessed this grand event. In the Mahayagya, a total of 41 tons of materials, including gold, silver, and medicinal herbs, were used."

Defending the ritual, Pawan Pawar, a devotee associated with Shri Shivanand Maharaj, said, "Baba's passion is to perform Abhishek of Narmada ji and to feed people. He always undertakes the Narmada Parikrama barefoot and does nothing for himself. He works for public welfare. Every day, 151 litres of milk were used for Abhishek of Narmada ji, on one day 1,100 litres were used, and on Wednesday, 11,000 litres of milk were used. For him, Narmada ji is like a mother."

But as the video spread, so did the outrage.

On social media, many questioned the logic of such an act in a state battling malnutrition. Critics argued that such a large quantity of milk could have been used to feed undernourished children. Others raised environmental concerns, warning that pouring milk into a river can increase Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), reduce dissolved oxygen levels, and harm aquatic life.

Environmental experts point out that decomposing milk in water can lead to bacterial growth, making the ecosystem toxic for fish and other organisms.

The controversy becomes sharper against the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh's own nutrition challenges. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court, citing data from Poshan Tracker and health surveys, claims that over 10 lakh children in the state are malnourished, with more than 1.36 lakh classified as severely malnourished. Additionally, 57 per cent of women in the state suffer from anaemia.

NDTV has previously reported on irregularities in the state's nutrition supply chain, after which a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report also confirmed and flagged a Rs 858 crore scam in 2025 related to nutritional supplements meant for women and children.

Meanwhile, organisers of the event maintain that the entire function was funded privately and that religious practices should not be questioned. They describe the festival as a rare spiritual gathering, rooted in the belief that the site is the ancient Tapobhumi of the Saptarishis, where Lord Shiva is said to have manifested as Pataleshwar Mahadev.