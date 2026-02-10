100 Students Hospitalised In Uttar Pradesh After Taking Deworming Tablets

Around 100 students were hospitalised on Tuesday after they fell ill following a deworming drive at a local school here, officials said.

The children complained of headache and vomiting shortly after consuming Albendazole tablets.

The incident occurred at Jawahar Lal Prema Devi School in Rathora Mohaddinpur village of Kamalganj block. Out of around 150 students who were given the medication, about 100 complained of discomfort, triggering panic among parents and school authorities.

Of them, 33 students were taken to the Community Health Centre in Kamalganj, while 67 others were shifted to the Lohia Hospital at the district headquarters.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi visited Lohia Hospital to monitor the situation and directed doctors to ensure proper treatment.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Avanindra Kumar said the deworming campaign was conducted in schools across the district.

"Students of this particular school complained of headache and vomiting. All are stable and their condition is now normal," Dr Kumar said.

The district magistrate said the tablets were given district-wide, reports of discomfort were limited to this specific school.

"All the admitted children are stable. There could be some other reason behind the sudden illness," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)