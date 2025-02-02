Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Student Found Dead At Her Home

The student's mother, a doctor, panicked after calls to her daughter went unanswered. Ivy Prasad was found dead in her room by her mother.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Kolkata:

A student of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead at the ESI Hospital Quarters in Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

The student's mother, a doctor, panicked after calls to her daughter went unanswered. Ivy Prasad was found dead in her room by her mother.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and have launched an investigation into the matter. 

A post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited. 

The dead student's father works in a bank and lives in Mumbai.

On August 9 last year, the body of a post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar room.   

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata RG Kar, Medical Student Found Dead
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.