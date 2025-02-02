Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Student Found Dead At Her Home

A student of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead at the ESI Hospital Quarters in Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

The student's mother, a doctor, panicked after calls to her daughter went unanswered. Ivy Prasad was found dead in her room by her mother.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and have launched an investigation into the matter.

A post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited.

The dead student's father works in a bank and lives in Mumbai.

On August 9 last year, the body of a post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar room.