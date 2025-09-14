Temple Wedding, Abortion, Then Mystery Death: Tale Of Two Bengal Doctors

A junior doctor has been arrested in West Bengal's Malda after his girlfriend -- a 24-year-old MBBS student -- died under mysterious circumstances while she was visiting him. The woman's family has alleged that Ujjwal Soren, her boyfriend, could be involved in her death. Police are now questioning the young doctor.

Ujjwal Soren, a junior doctor at the state-run Malda Medical College and Hospital, was in a relationship with the victim, a student of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for about a year. The woman's mother has said that she became pregnant during the relationship and went for an abortion. She and Ujjwal married in a temple, but when she insisted on a court marriage, he started avoiding her, the victim's mother has said.

A senior police officer has told news agency IANS that Ujjwal Soren, originally from Bengal's Purulia district, was tracked down through his phone location. He was arrested after the victim's mother registered a case. "We are questioning him to find out more about the incident."

The victim's mother has told the media that her daughter and Ujjwal Soren were in a relationship, but he had been avoiding her lately.

Preliminary probe found that a drug overdose may have caused the MBBS student's death. A detailed report is awaited, police have said.

"Last Monday, my daughter came here and was living with him. He had called her to meet. They may have fought, and she could have consumed something. It is possible that she was forced to," the woman's mother told the media, demanding punishment for Soren.

"My daughter had told me she had an abortion. They had secretly married in a temple about three months. My daughter wanted a court marriage, but he was avoiding her," she said.

The woman's mother said Soren called her on Friday and asked her to come to Malda. "He didn't tell me that my daughter was in a serious condition. When I reached the hospital, I found that my daughter was foaming at the mouth. She died that night," she said. The victim's mother also accused the Malda hospital authorities of negligence.