10-Year-Old Girl Raped In Madhya Pradesh. Body Found In A Tank

Police found the girl's body from an unused biogas tank

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed and the body dumped in an unused biogas tank in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, police said today.

After a foul smell emanated from the tank located underground in Barhi area, around 80 km from Katni, a farmer looked into it on Saturday and spotted the body, senior police officer Sandeep Mishra said.

"The post-mortem report confirmed the girl was raped and strangled to death before the body was dumped," he said.

The girl went out of her house on Wednesday with her uncle, who stayed in their neighbourhood, but did not return home.

When her parents enquired, her uncle told them he thought that she had returned home, the police official said.

The family members then searched for the minor and after being unable to find her, they lodged a police complaint the next day.

Mr Mishra said they were investigating the case from all angles to trace the culprit.

As of now, a case has been registered against the unidentified accused under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, killing and other offences, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he added.