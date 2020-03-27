10-Month-Old Infected With For Coronavirus In Karnataka

The infant was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on March 23 with high fever and acute respiratory illness.

The throat swab of the infant tested positive for coronavirus (Representational)

Mangaluru:

A 10-month-old infant from a village in Dakshina Kannada district has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.

The throat swab, which was sent to the lab for testing on March 24, tested positive, a release from district health officer Ramachandra Bayari said on Friday.

The infant is now in stable condition, the press release said.

The village where the infant lives has been quarantined as a precautionary measure and no one is being allowed to enter or leave the village.

The process of tracing the source of contract is on, the release said.

The infant's mother and grandmother have been quarantined in a hospital and other family members have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

