Karnataka Records 41,400 New Covid Cases, Recoveries Exceed Infections

The state had recorded 46,426 fresh infections on Monday as against 50,210 on Sunday.

After fresh infections dropped over the past two days, the number of discharges overtook new coronavirus cases in Karnataka on Tuesday, which further declined to 41,400, taking the tally to 36,05,508.

According to a health department bulletin, 52 deaths were recorded, pushing the deaths to 38,666.

There were 53,093 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,16,070, a bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 19,105 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 33,011 people being discharged and 19 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,50,742.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 26.70 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.12 per cent.

After Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi accounted for the second highest number of deaths with 5, Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi (4 each), Bengaluru Rural (3) followed by Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Mysuru and Tumakuru (2 each).

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Kolar recorded the second highest with 2,185 new cases, Tumakuru 2,026, Dharwad 1,511, Mandya 1,495, Mysuru 1,494, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 16,26,331 cases, followed by Mysuru 2,08,629 and Tumakuru 1,45,578.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 13,97,344, followed by Mysuru 1,88,584 and Tumakuru 1,28,041.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,08,50,911 samples have been tested, of which 1,55,054 were on Tuesday alone.