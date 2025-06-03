Active Covid-19 Cases Cross 300-Mark In Karnataka, Authorities On Alert

Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare Department has said in an official statement that the number of active Covid-19 cases crossed the 300-mark in the state.

As the most of the schools reopened on Monday after summer vacations, the authorities are on high alert.

The number of total active Covid-19 patients reached 311, with 87 persons testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare department said on Monday.

As many as 504 persons were tested across the state.

A total of 29 persons were discharged during the same period.

The Covid-positivity rate stood at 17.2 per cent and case fatality rate is zero per cent.

Among the total 311 patients, 297 are kept in home quarantine and 14 admitted to hospitals, three are in Intensive Care Units of the government and private hospitals.

Amid the fear of Covid-19, the authorities are worried over the increasing number of the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and influenza cases.

According to sources in the Health department, the total number of SARI and influenza cases have increased to 4,536 cases in the state since January this year.

In the last week, 154 SARI cases have been reported in the state.

The officials said that they are seeing a trend of steep rise in number of such cases.

The government is arranging for Covid-19 tests for the patients affected with SARI and influenza.

The doctors have warned people not to neglect the symptoms of fever, cough, fatigue, nose blockage, running nose, headache, breathing issues, and throat pain.

The capital Bengaluru continues to be hotspot for Covid-19 as most active cases are reported from here.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Gruha Arogya Yojana (Home Health Scheme) is being expanded across the state, with 14 non-communicable diseases included for screening under the programme.

The Minister added that non-communicable diseases pose a significant threat to people's lives.

While the private healthcare sector prioritises treatment, it is crucial to prevent non-communicable diseases proactively.

He emphasised that the government should undertake this task, as others may not show interest.

As a responsible government, the State Health Department is expanding the Gruha Arogya Yojana statewide to prevent non-communicable diseases, the Minister said.

Minister Rao also added that the programme will screen individuals aged above 30 years in every household and ensure that appropriate medicines reach them.

The project was implemented in Kolar district initially.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)