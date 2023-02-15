10-Member Panel To Suggest Best Jammer Technology For Delhi Jails

The government is working to tighten prison security. (Representational)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today gave his nod for the formation of a 10-member panel to study jammer technologies across the globe so that they can be deployed in Delhi jails to completely disable mobile signals, officials said.

The committee constituted under the chairmanship of DG (Prisons) comprises experts and scientists from IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore, DRDO, C-DAT as well as IB and SPG officers as members, they said.

This committee will suggest the technology to Delhi government for implementation of the jammer system, including 5G network in jails, they added.

The government is working to tighten prison security and ensure that mobile phone operations are completely banned there, said a Delhi government statement.

A proposal was received by the government from its Prisons department for constituting a high level technical committee to strengthen the jammer system in Delhi jails, it said.

The committee will study and ascertain various available technologies regarding their effectiveness in blocking incoming and outgoing calls, SMS and data services in the jail premises, checking mobile signals, including the 5G network, and suggest solutions, it said.

Sanjay Baniwal, DG( prisons) will head the committee comprising IISc Bangalore professor A Chockalingam, professor Devendra Jalihal, IIT Madras, Manish Kumar, DRDO, Sukhpal Singh,Bluemax Stephen, Devdas B, Sandeep Agarwa, C-DAT as well as IB joint deputy director AKP Pandya and Santosh Kumar from SPG.

The main tasks of the committee will also involve studying existing mobile network and propose technical guidelines for the installation of BTS towers around the jails, added the statement.

