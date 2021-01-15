11 Dead After Tempo Collides With Truck In Karnataka, 5 Critical

The Friday morning accident took place near Karnataka's Dhardwad city.

Eleven people, including the driver, died when their tempo-traveller collided with a truck near Karnataka's Dhardwad city, some 430 km north-west of its capital Bengaluru.

According to the police, seven others were also injured in the Friday morning accident that took place at a crossing some 8 kilometres from Dhardwad city.

The injured have been shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, the police said.

The condition of five is said to be critical, the police said, adding that majority of those who have died are women, the police said.

The travellers, all of whom were women, were going to Goa from Karnataka's Davangere -- a distance of 300 km -- for a family function, the police said.

Further details are awaited.