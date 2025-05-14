UGC NET June 2025: Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The application correction window for UGC NET 2025 closes tomorrow. Candidates can correct their applications until 11:59 pm. An additional fee is required for making any application changes.

UGC NET June 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 tomorrow. Registered candidates can make corrections by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, up to 11:59 pm. The NTA will not accept any corrections after the last date.

Candidates will be required to pay an additional fee through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI for making changes.

UGC NET 2025: Steps To Make Corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Application Correction Window'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Make corrections and pay the fee

Step 5: Click on 'Submit' and save the corrected form

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future reference

The UGC-NET is a crucial examination that determines eligibility for various academic pursuits, including the award of the Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as an Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges. NTA will conduct the UGC-NET for 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode.

The exam has been conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode since December 2018. UGC-NET is held twice every year, in June and December.

The awarding of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. Candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible for the award of JRF. Those who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned universities, colleges, or State Governments, as applicable, for the recruitment of Assistant Professors.