CBSE Launches 15-Day Helpline, Free Counselling For Class 10, 12 Students After Results

In a bid to support students in the wake of the Class 10 and 12 board exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched its second round of free psychosocial counselling services. The helpline, which began on May 13, will be available until May 28, 2025.

After the CBSE declared the results for over 37 lakh students, with more than 22 lakh passing Class 10 with a 93.66 per cent success rate, and nearly 15 lakh passing Class 12 with an 88.39 per cent pass rate, the board extended its efforts to ensure the emotional well-being of students and their families during this stressful time. The CBSE Result 2025 mark sheets can be accessed using login credentials such as the examinee's roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth.

The free counselling service offers a range of support options. Students and parents can access:

IVRS Support (24/7): By dialling 1800-11-8004, individuals can get immediate answers to questions on stress management, time management, and other exam-related concerns.

Tele-Counselling: Between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm, 65 trained experts, including principals, counsellors, and special educators from CBSE schools in India and abroad, will offer guidance.

Online Resources: The CBSE website and its YouTube channel provide podcasts and videos on topics such as mental health and handling academic pressure.

To access the services, students can visit the "Counselling" section of the CBSE website or check out the official CBSE HQ YouTube channel.

This thoughtful initiative comes at a crucial time when students are not only reflecting on their board results but also preparing for national exams such as the CUET, JEE, and NEET. CBSE's counselling services aim to ensure that students' emotional well-being remains a priority as they navigate the next steps in their academic journeys.