10 Days After Their Father Died, Three Sisters Allegedly Kill Themselves

Neighbours called the police after they spotted flames and smoke coming out of the house. The sisters, 20, 18 and 16, had died by the time the police and firemen arrived.
While putting out the flames, the firemen informed the police that the door was locked from the inside. The circumstances have led to suspicion that the girls committed suicide. They had sent their brothers to the market just before the fire, the police said.
Neighbours suspect that the sisters, all unmarried, were depressed. They had been struggling with poverty and stress since the death of their father 10 days ago.
With inputs from ANI