10 Bangladeshis On Way To Chennai Without Valid Papers Arrested In Assam: Police

Ten suspected Bangladesh nationals allegedly travelling without valid papers were arrested along with a suspected Indian middleman in Assam's Karimganj district during separate search operations of vehicles entering from Tripura, a police official said on Saturday.

They were reportedly on way to Chennai for work and had earlier too believed to have used the same route to enter India illegally and proceed to the southern city, he added.

In-charge of Bazaricherra police station Monoranjan Sinha said the suspected illegal foreigners were arrested during routine search of vehicles at Churraibari point when they entered Assam from bordering Tripura.

The arrests were made over the last 24 hours in three operations, he added.

A suspected Indian middleman was also arrested in one of the operations and the drivers of the vehicles have also been detained for questioning, Mr Sinha said. During interrogation they have reportedly revealed they were on way to Chennai to work at restaurants there, another police official said.

“They had earlier also travelled through this route with help of middlemen on the Indian side and proceeded for work to southern cities,” he added.

