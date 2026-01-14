10,000-Year-Old Civilisation In Odisha? Archaeological Body Begins Dig

Is a 10,000-year-old civilisation hidden beneath the soil of Odisha? Investigations are underway at the Bhimmandali mountains in Redakhol, Sambalpur district, where researchers believe they have found imprints of a Stone Age civilisation.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began excavation after discovering rock-cut paintings and ancient tools. Experts suggest these finds may even predate the the Indus Valley Civilisations of Mohenjo-daro and Harappa. While local tradition links the site to the Mahabharata era, scientific teams from Gangadhar Meher University and INTACH have focused on its prehistoric significance.

The Excavation Process

According to ASI Superintending Archaeologist DB Gadnayak, the work is delicate. To preserve the integrity of the finds, teams dig by hand rather than using heavy machinery, progressing only about a centimeter a day.

Initial findings include stone blades, needles, and scrapers used for leatherwork. "So far, we have recovered fragments of stone arrows, knives, and spears," said Anil Swain, a member of the ASI team. "These are clearly not modern tools; they are ancient."

Ancient Artistry

The site features over 45 rock shelters adorned with inscriptions and paintings. These prehistoric artists used natural pigments made from iron oxide mixed with tree bark and leaves. Their work depicts forest environments and daily life, serving as both entertainment and a record of their existence.

As carbon dating begins, local residents and the Bhimmandal Sangha are now calling for the site to be declared a National Heritage Monument.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)