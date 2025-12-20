Over 8,000 Candidates Take Odisha Home Guard Exam For 187 Posts On Airstrip

Odisha Home Guard Recruitment Exam 2025: In an unusual sight, thousands of candidates appeared for the Home Guard recruitment exam on an airstrip in Odisha's Sambalpur district, a scene that has gone viral on social media. With no mats or tables provided, candidates had to use the airstrip itself as a writing surface. A drone-captured video of the arrangement has attracted widespread attention online.

The exam was conducted on December 16 for just 187 Home Guard posts. Despite the limited number of vacancies, over 8,000 candidates turned up at the Jamadarpali airstrip. While the minimum eligibility for the exam was passing class 5, many participants held 12th-grade or even graduation-level qualifications. Officials reportedly chose to seat candidates on the road due to the massive turnout.

The unusual arrangement has sparked criticism and debate. Opposition leaders have cited the viral video to question the government's handling of employment opportunities, highlighting the challenges of youth unemployment.

Social media users have also raised concerns about the logistics, with some noting that the exam resembled a public gathering more than a formal test.