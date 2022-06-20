1 Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir

Further probe into the matter is underway.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama on Monday. (Representational)

Pulwama:

One terrorist was killed by security forces after an encounter broke out in the Chatpora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier today, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "#Encounter has started at Chatpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

