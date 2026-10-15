1 Killed In Clash During Navratri Event In Gujarat Residential Society

A man died and several others were injured after a violent clash broke out between two groups inside a residential society in the temple town of Dakor in Gujarat's Kheda district on Wednesday night, officials have said.

The incident has triggered huge tension in the area, and the local administration has deployed heavy security forces to restore law and order situations.

According to police officials, violence started around 11 pm near the Satyam Society in the Navi Nagari locality of Dakor, when Navratri celebrations were ongoing.

At that time, a verbal argument ensued over voting patterns during the previous municipal elections, specifically regarding support for an independent candidate. Members of two communities came face to face during the argument, which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation involving sharp weapons.

The fatal clash caught residents by surprise, who were enjoying the festivities.

The violence resulted in injuries to eight people, including five from the one community and three from the other. The wounded individuals were rushed to the Dakor sub-district hospital for immediate medical attention, while those with critical injuries were subsequently transferred to the Nadiad Civil Hospital for advanced care.

Among the injured, a young man identified as Sultan Iqbalbhai Sheikh died of his injuries during treatment.

The situation remains tense in the locality. Senior officials, including the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police, rushed to the spot alongside multiple police teams, the Special Operations Group, and the Local Crime Branch to assess the situation and calm local residents and restore law and order.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel, police have detained eight suspects from each side involved in the clash. Formal legal proceedings, including charges related to murder, have been initiated against the accused. Multiple cases will be filed.