1 Killed, 31 Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Himachal

A massive fire broke out at a cosmetics factory in Himachal's Solan, killing a woman and injuring 31 others, police said.

The fire, which is yet to be brought under control, broke out at NR Aroma's factory in Solan's Baddi area at 2:45 pm on Friday.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Efforts to douse the fire underway after a fire broke out at NR aroma perfume factory near Jharmajri, Nalagarh under Solan district.



One woman died, 31 people injured and 9 are missing as of now. pic.twitter.com/JyzT4dI4VW — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

At the time of the incident, about 50 people were in the building, of them some ran to their homes while 13 are still feared missing, Deputy Commissioner Solan, Manmohan Sharma told the PTI on Saturday.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he said, adding that the fire is yet to be brought under control as inflammable substances used for manufacturing perfumes and other cosmetics are catching fire.

A case of negligence has been registered and investigations are underway, police said.

The NDRF, SDRF, police, revenue and other teams are engaged in the operations.

"People jumped from the first and the second floor of the building to save their lives and sustained multiple injuries on hands, legs and even spine," Sharma said and added that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and a forensic team is on the job.

Thick smoke oozing from the cosmetic material hindered the fire-fighting operations, and workers climbed on top of the building for safety, eyewitnesses said.

