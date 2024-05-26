1 Killed, 3 Injured As Speeding Truck Crashes Into House In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

The injured are being treated at the district hospital, police said (Representational)

One person was killed and three others were injured after a speeding truck crashed into a roadside house in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

The victims were sleeping in the courtyard of their house at Bhusada village under Brijpur police station, some 50 km from the district headquarters, around 1.30 am when the accident took place, he said.

Brijpur police station in-charge Bhanu Pratap said the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the compound wall of the house before hitting the family members.

A 55-year-old woman was killed in the accident and three of her family members suffered injuries, he said.

The injured are being treated at the district hospital, he said.

The villagers caught the driver, who was drunk, and handed him over to the police, he said.

