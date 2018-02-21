10 Dead After Speeding Truck Crashes Into House In Madhya Pradesh

After truck crushes 10 people, angry mob sets police vehicle on fire in Jabalpur

Ten people have died and four others have been injured after a truck rammed into a house and few shops, at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Reports say there are two children among the dead.On Wednesday, at around 9 am, the driver of a speeding truck lost control and crashed into a busy roadside locality in Barela. Eyewitnesses say several people are still trapped under the debris of the house and shops.Residents describe the truck came at great speed and first hit a wayside makeshift tea stall, then dragged it and crashed into a house. The driver has apparently escaped.Local people, who took out the bodies from under the truck, claimed police arrived late. An angry crowd protested and when the police reached the spot, they set fire to a vehicle. Police had to lathicharge to disperse the mob. After the incident, a large contingent of police force has been sent to maintain law and order.The District Collector and the Superintendent of Police are at the spot trying to control the situation. The truck is still stuck inside the house, eyewitnesses say.