In Pregnant Elephant's Killing In Kerala, First Arrest

The man, who is in his forties, allegedly supplied explosives, a senior forest officer said.

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, the state Forest Minister said today. This is the first arrest in the case that had sparked an outcry on social media. The arrest comes a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said three suspects have been identified.

Forest officials have said the elephant could have died due to starvation after eating some fruit, likely a pineapple, stuffed with explosives and kept as bait to protect crops from wild animals like boar.

The man, who is in his forties, allegedly handled explosives himself and also helped others use it, Chief Wildlife Warden said. The police are looking for more suspects. The arrested man is a rubber tapper, the Palakkad district police chief said.

The wild elephant strayed into a village near Silent Valley National Park in Palakkad last month and is suspected to have eaten fruit or food stuffed with firecrackers. It exploded in the elephant's mouth and it walked for days in agony before it went into a river and died standing on May 27.

Villagers in the region often use firecrackers or explosives stuffed in food to protect their fields from wild animals like boar and the horrific practice has been widely condemned.

Photos shared on social media showed the elephant standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in water, perhaps for some relief from what can only be imagined as excruciating pain.