1,761 Loco Pilots Failed Breathalyser Tests In 5 Years: Railway Minister

A total of 1,761 loco pilots have failed the Breathalyser (BA) test in the last five years, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha on Friday.

While replying to an unstarred question posed by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, the Union Minister of Railways said that a total of 8,28,03,387 BA tests were conducted in the last five years and 1,761 number of loco pilots, the highest -- 521 from Northern Railway -- have failed the test.

The railways routinely carries out breathalyser tests as a safety measure to prevent consumption of alcohol during duty hours. The loco pilots, who have failed the test are not allowed to run the train and suitable disciplinary actions are taken as per laid down policies.

"In order to ensure safe train operation, Loco Pilots are required to undergo Breathalyser (BA) test in respective lobbies. In last five years, out of total number of 8,28,03,387 BA tests conducted, 1761 number of Loco Pilots, in which 674 number of passenger Loco Pilots and 1087 number of Goods Loco Pilots, have failed the test," Railways Minister informed the Upper House.

While the highest number of loco pilots who have failed the tests are from Northern Railway, the lowest-- 12-- loco pilots are from Southern Railway, as per the zone-wise data provided by the Railways Minister.

