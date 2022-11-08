1,200 Non-Tribals Join Tripura's Tribal Party Led By Royal Scion

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma addresses supporters in Tripura

Ahead of the assembly election in Tripura, the tribal party TIPRA Motha has started their campaign in the tribal-dominated areas of the state.

More than 1,200 people including voters from Bengali and Muslim communities joined TIPRA Motha in the presence of its chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday.

Mr Debbarma said some 1,200 voters from 556 families joined TIPRA Motha at Kakraban assembly constituency at Udaipur sub-division under Gomati district on November 7.

"556 families from 1,200 voters, especially Tripuri, Bengali and Muslim families joined Tipra Motha today," he said.

Mr Debbarma, the royal scion of the state, criticised the Tripura government for depriving the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, or TTAADC.

"I want to provide something to my Tiprasa people. Tiprasa people have sacrificed so many things, now they will not sacrifice more and they deserve something. Almost 70 per cent of Tripura is under TTAADC, but when it comes to the budget, we get only 10 per cent from the state. Tiprasa people only get kuccha house (mud house) but the state government provides pucca houses and declares Smart City in Agartala," Mr Debbarma said.

He said the TTAADC is supposed to get Rs 9,000 crore, but the state government has been giving only Rs 600 crore.

"35 per cent of the population is living in TTAADC area. We were to get Rs 9,000 crore and we are getting only Rs 600 crore. Why? This is unjustified. For this, I am fighting for your development and for your rights. I don't want anything. I just need the right for my people. This fight is not for position or to become a minister or leader," Mr Debbarma said.