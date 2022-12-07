1,000 Kg Of 'Ganja' Seized In Assam, Two Arrested: Police

Assan Police seized around 1000 kg of 'ganja' in Biswanath district. (Representational)

Two persons were apprehended, as the Assan Police seized around 1000 kg of 'ganja' in Biswanath district on Wednesday.

Based on secret information, a team of the Jinjia police station in Biswanath district set up Naka checking and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-12AE-1801 and recovered 1000 kg of Ganja from the vehicle.

The Police apprehended two persons, who were identified as Jolendra Narzary and Surendra Boro.

Sagar Shah, the police officer of Jinjia police station, said, "Police seized 1000 kg of Ganja and apprehended two persons identified as Jolendra Narzary and Surendra Boro in Biswanath dist. During checking, they tried to flee, and jumped into a river but were caught."

The officer also informed that the two accused had planned to deliver the ganja at the Naraynpur area in the Lakhimpur district.

"Based on secret information, we set up a Naka checking at the Borgang area. While checking, the vehicle had tried to flee from the area, and we followed them. Two passengers of the vehicle jumped into a river, but we caught them. They had planned to deliver the Ganja at Narayanpur area in Lakhimpur district," the police officer said.

