Video: Hyderabad Auto Driver Prevents Chain Snatching, Gets Rewarded

In a swift action, an auto driver averted a chain-snatching attempt in Hyderabad's Begum Bazaar area and helped police catch a habitual offender, earning praise and recognition from city law and order authorities.

The incident took place on March 4, when Manju Omlata was out on a morning walk with her daughter-in-law. A rowdy-sheeter, identified as Sohel, suddenly attempted to snatch her gold chain. During the scuffle, his scooter lost balance and fell, prompting the victim to raise an alarm.

At that moment, Mohammed Zaheer, an auto driver who had already crossed the spot, noticed the commotion in his rear view mirror. Though he had moved nearly 100 metres ahead, he immediately turned back. As the accused tried to flee, Zaheer rammed his auto into the bike, knocking him down.

Even though the accused attacked him with a stick, Zaheer fought back and prevented his escape. Soon the patrolling police reached the spot and took the accused snatcher into custody.

Police later revealed that the accused has a history of multiple offences, with around 16 cases registered against him in various police stations.

The entire sequence was captured on CCTV, which helped Hyderabad City Police identify Zaheer, who had quietly left the scene without seeking any recognition.

Impressed by his bravery, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand felicitated Zaheer at his office in Banjara Hills, presenting him with a commendation certificate and a cash reward.

''Zaheer's courage reflects true civic responsibility,'' Police Commissioner said and urged citizens to respond promptly to crimes and alert police by dialling emergency services, stressing that such public spirit plays a key role in deterring offenders.