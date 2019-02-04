Roof Plaster Falls Off In Hyderabad Hospital, Doctors Seek Urgent Repair

The doctors association has been protesting over hospital infrastructure since last year.

A few days after doctors of Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad protested over poor hospital infrastructure, the hospital staff has yet again demanded urgent repairs in the building concerned over roof plaques that fell on Friday.

No injuries were reported after the roof plaques in room 502 Department of radiology in the old building of Osmania Hospital fell, but the staff has insisted on reconstruction of the building, citing safety concerns.

"Fortunately no one was injured in the incident," Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) President Dr PS Vijayender told ANI. "We have staged protests several times to reconstruct the building demanding safe working atmosphere for both the staff and patients. The incident came to light after it went viral on social media," he said.

Earlier, some doctors were seen treating patients in a viral video, wearing helmets, to highlight the dilapidated state of building.

The doctors association has been protesting since last year. Telangana Health Minister, in response to the protests, assured of construction of a new building for Osmania Hospital.

"The century-old in-patient building is in a dilapidated state, and the situation is no different in the Out Patient building," Dr PS Vijayender had said.

Dr Vijayender also said that Rs 200 crore was sanctioned in 2014 by the then Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy for the construction of a new building. However, the funds were kept unused and were added to the next financial year's budget.