On Camera, 6 Thieves Guard CaratLane Hyderabad Store While One Steals Inside

The CCTV footage of the jewellery theft reported at a CaratLane jewellery store in Hyderabad on Monday has now emerged. In the video, a seven-member gang can be seen.

The footage has captured the gang's movements, with six of its members keeping watch outside while one entered the showroom. The burglars allegedly broke open the display cases and fled with jewellery within minutes.

According to the franchise owner K Subrahmanyam, around 300-400 pieces of jewellery estimated at around Rs 2 crore are suspected to be missing. The exact value will be known only after the showroom completes a detailed inventory.

''The stolen stock comprises women's gold and diamond ornaments in 9K, 14K and 18K categories. Platinum jewellery is reportedly not stocked at the outlet," he informed.

The showroom has company insurance, according to the franchise owner.

The building owner reportedly noticed the shutter open at around 7 am and alerted the franchise owner, K Subrahmanyam, following which a police complaint was lodged and the matter was reported to Medipally police.

Police teams reached the showroom along with the clues team and collected evidence from the scene.

The Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police has formed five special teams and are analysing CCTV footage to identify and trace the suspects.