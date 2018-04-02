"My Brain Is My Enemy," Wrote Hyderabad TV Anchor, Jumped Off 5th Floor A TV anchor has allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad.

439 Shares EMAIL PRINT Radhika Reddy was depressed say police Hyderabad: An anchor with a news channel in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide late on Sunday night. Radhika Reddy, 36, jumped off the fifth floor of her apartment building at Hyderabad's Moosapet.



The police have found a suicide note in Ms Reddy's bag, which said, "My brain is my enemy." A case has been filed and an investigation is on. The police believe the TV anchor was suffering from depression.



"Ms Reddy committed suicide shortly after coming back from work," the officer at Kukatpally Police Station told news agency ANI. She came home from work and straight walked up to the terrace and jumped off, said the police.



Ms Reddy died on the spot; she had suffered a severe head injury and multiple fractures.



Reports say, Ms Reddy and her 14-year-old son were staying with her parents since her divorce six months ago. Her son has a mental disability, says the police report.



