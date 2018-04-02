'My Brain Is My Enemy,' Wrote Hyderabad TV Anchor, Jumped Off 5th Floor

The police have found a suicide note in Ms Reddy's bag, which said, "My brain is my enemy." A case has been filed and an investigation is on. The police believe the TV anchor was suffering from depression.
"Ms Reddy committed suicide shortly after coming back from work," the officer at Kukatpally Police Station told news agency ANI. She came home from work and straight walked up to the terrace and jumped off, said the police.
Reports say, Ms Reddy and her 14-year-old son were staying with her parents since her divorce six months ago. Her son has a mental disability, says the police report.