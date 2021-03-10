Man Killed, Buried Inside House By Wife In Hyderabad: Police

A woman was taken into custody for allegedly killing her husband, police said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman was on Wednesday taken into custody for allegedly killing her husband and burying his body in the compound wall area of their house in Hyderabad, police said.

On the intervening night of February 8 and 9, the woman attacked her 38-year-old husband with a knife while he was consuming liquor and allegedly killed him as he was reportedly misbehaving with her daughters from her first marriage, they said.

The man's brother later filed a complaint with police, sources said.

During the course of investigation, police detained the woman on suspicion and during interrogation she confessed, police said.

The woman stated she was earlier married and had five children, but got divorced from her first husband and again married in June 2020.

She further told police that she killed her second husband as he was misbehaving her elder and younger daughters, police said, adding the man's body was exhumed and sent for post-mortem.

Police, that earlier registered a man missing case, altered the sections under 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence) of IPC.