Man Drowns In Lake Outside Hyderabad As Cousin Shoots TikTok Video

The video was shot before the incident went viral on Thursday.

Tragedy struck two men who were taking bath in a lake and recording a video of it on mobile app TikTok on the outskirts of Hyderabad as one of them allegedly drowned, police said on Thursday.

24-year old Narasimhalu drowned after he moved deep into the lake even as his cousin was recording a video of their bathing on Tuesday evening, they said.

The victim did not know how to swim, a police official said adding on seeing him struggling, his cousin rushed out of the lake and informed locals, who retrieved the body.

The video shot before the incident went viral on Thursday, showing the two men splashing water and dancing.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.