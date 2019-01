Police said the accused man will be sent to judicial remand. (FILE PHOTO)

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a girl on Thursday night in Hyderabad's Dundigal, police said.

Police said the three-year-old girl was playing in front of her house when a neighbour took her to an isolated place and raped her.

A case was filed against Mohiuddin, 33, under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mohiuddin will be sent to judicial remand, police added.