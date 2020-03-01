Man Arrested For Selling Marijuana Chocolates In Hyderabad

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Hyderabad Police on Saturday arrested a 41-year-old man and allegedly seized 200 marijuana chocolates from his possession.

"The police launched a search operation to arrest the man after receiving input that one Jayanth Pradhan is selling marijuana chocolates at his store. About 200 marijuana chocolates were seized from his possession," informed Jeevan Kumar, Excise Inspector, Balanagar Prohibition & Excise station.

Jeevan Kumar further informed that another suspect, Aakash Das, involved in the case, is absconding. Jayanth Pradhan will be sent to judicial custody.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.