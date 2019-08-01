Cop Suspended For Misbehaving With Medical Student During Protest

The constable is under suspension and an inquiry has been ordered.(Representational)

A police constable has been suspended a day after he was accused of touching inappropriately a woman medical student during a protest by students of a government ayurvedic college.

For the past few days, the students affiliated to the Dr BRKR Ayurvedic Hospital have been opposing the Telangana governments proposal to shift it from the premises of the government Unani Hospital at Charminar to the Ayurvedic Hospital at Erragadda, to "carry out renovation works."

On Tuesday, the in-patient ward of the Hospital was allegedly vandalised and the staff, doctors and patients of Ayurvedic Hospital were asked to vacate the premises allegedly by some Unani students, following which a complaint was already filed with police.

When in-charge director AYUSH reached the place to enquire into the matter on Wednesday, some protesting students from the Ayurvedic College raised slogans and blocked her car by squatting on the road.

Police intervened and even as women police personnel started evicting the women medicos and put them in police vans, a video and photos showing some policemen "pushing" the protesting women went viral on social media.

In the video, a police constable in plainclothes is purportedly seen touching the shoulder of a woman medico.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar placed constable K Parmesh, who is attached to Charminar police station under suspension and also ordered an inquiry in connection with the incident, police said Thursday.

