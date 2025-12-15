Hyderabad MBBS Student Run Over By Speeding Car While Crossing Road

A medical student was killed and her father was injured when they were hit by a car while crossing the road in Hyderabad on Monday.

The accident occurred near RTC Colony under the limits of Hayatnagar police station on the city outskirts.

Yamasani Ishwarya (19) and her father were crossing the road when they were hit by a speeding car. They were shifted to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The body was subsequently shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Ishwarya's father sustained grievous injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased was a student of MBBS (second year) at the Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

In another horrific accident, a pedestrian was run over by a speeding car in the Medak district. The man was flung into the air and died on the spot.

The accident occurred near the ‘T' Junction in Pothanshettipalli of Kolcharam Mandal.

The man, who was walking on the roadside, was hit by a car from behind. The CCTV visuals show the victim getting tossed in the air before falling on the ground.

The speeding car lost control and crashed into the roadside bushes. The car driver also sustained injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Sridhar, a native of Karimnagar district. He was employed in the IML depot at Chinnaghanpur. According to police, he was walking to his workplace when the speeding car rammed into him.

Meanwhile, the passengers of a travel bus had a narrow escape after it hit the retaining wall on a ghat road in Andhra Pradesh. The accident occurred at Dornala in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The bus, carrying 40 passengers, was heading to Srisailam from Vijayawada. The brakes of the bus failed on Dornala Ghat Road, resulting in the accident. However, everyone had a sigh of relief as the vehicle stopped on the edge after hitting the wall.

