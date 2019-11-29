Two Students Killed After New Car Overturns In Hyderabad

The car, which was coming at a high speed, overturned after the driver lost control.

Two college students preparing to take a medical entrance test were killed after their new car overturned during a night ride in Hyderabad on Thursday. There were 10 young people, all below 19, in the car that was being driven overloaded with passengers, the police said.

The students of a college in Hyderabad scaled the wall of the hostel to take the car, which one of the boys had brought, for a spin at night.

The car, which was coming at a high speed, overturned after the driver lost control in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar, killing two of them on the spot, the police said.

The condition of two others, admitted to a hospital, is serious. The rest ran away from the accident site, the police said.

Their parents who arrived after being informed about the accident alleged the college did not make efforts or take a head count to find out where the 10 students had gone at night.