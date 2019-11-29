Two Students Killed After New Car Overturns In Hyderabad

The students of a college in Hyderabad scaled the wall of the hostel to take the car, which one of the boys had brought, for a spin at night.

The car, which was coming at a high speed, overturned after the driver lost control.

Hyderabad:

Two college students preparing to take a medical entrance test were killed after their new car overturned during a night ride in Hyderabad on Thursday. There were 10 young people, all below 19, in the car that was being driven overloaded with passengers, the police said.

The car, which was coming at a high speed, overturned after the driver lost control in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar, killing two of them on the spot, the police said.

The condition of two others, admitted to a hospital, is serious. The rest ran away from the accident site, the police said.

Their parents who arrived after being informed about the accident alleged the college did not make efforts or take a head count to find out where the 10 students had gone at night.

