On Camera, 4 Injured As Car Crashes Into Divider, Hits Another Vehicle

At least four people were injured after a speeding car that was headed to Hyderabad from Siddipet in Telangana lost control and toppled over a road divider.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The video shows a speeding car rushing in, toppled over the road divider and crashed into another car on the other side.

The impact was such that the speeding car flung into air after being hit by another car that was coming from opposite side, shows the video.

According to officials four people were injured in the incident. Two of the injured are said to be critical.

Both vehicles suffered massive damage in the incident.