Woman Steps Out After Car Breaks Down, Speeding Bolero Tosses Her In Air

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident involving a speeding goods vehicle in Hyderabad on Sunday. The reckless driving in Kukatpally was caught on CCTV cameras. The victim was identified as Kritika.

Kritika had gone for a temple visit with her husband Amit Karan, son Madhav, and the in-laws. On their way back, their car had a breakdown, due to which she had stepped out. She was standing next to the car in the middle of the road when the speeding Bolero swerved sharply and hit her.

She was tossed into the air and thrown to one side of the road. The Bolero sped away after the incident.

The police are trying to ascertain if it is a road accident or murder.