Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Woman Steps Out After Car Breaks Down, Speeding Bolero Tosses Her In Air

The victim, whose car had broken down, was standing outside when the speeding Bolero swerved sharply and tossed her into the air.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Woman Steps Out After Car Breaks Down, Speeding Bolero Tosses Her In Air
The police are trying to ascertain if it is a road accident or murder
  • A woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area
  • The victim's car broke down, and she was standing beside it when struck
  • A speeding Bolero swerved sharply and threw the woman into the air
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Hyderabad:

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident involving a speeding goods vehicle in Hyderabad on Sunday. The reckless driving in Kukatpally was caught on CCTV cameras. The victim was identified as Kritika.

Kritika had gone for a temple visit with her husband Amit Karan, son Madhav, and the in-laws. On their way back, their car had a breakdown, due to which she had stepped out. She was standing next to the car in the middle of the road when the speeding Bolero swerved sharply and hit her.

She was tossed into the air and thrown to one side of the road. The Bolero sped away after the incident.

The police are trying to ascertain if it is a road accident or murder.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hyderabad Hit And Run, Hyderabad Accident, Hit And Run Case
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com