Hyderabad Madrasa Teacher Held For Sexually Abusing Minor Boys The boys, aged between 10 and 12, were allegedly abused over the past few months, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Chakravathy said.

A 23-year-old madrasa teacher has been arrested in Hyderabad after he was accused of sexually assaulting six minor boys of the institute, police said today.



The boys, aged between 10 and 12, were allegedly abused over the past few months, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Chakravathy told PTI.



Rehan, who teaches Arabic, was arrested on Wednesday based on a complaint filed on April 29 by parents of some of the minors who had informed them about the assault, the official said.



A case under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, he said.



The teacher has been remanded to judicial custody by a court, Mr Chakravathy said adding that further investigations were on.



