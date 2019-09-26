Artist Paints Pulwama Soldiers While Walking On Treadmill, Sets New Record

Hyderabad artist Harsha has several awards to his credit.

Paying tribute to the soldiers who were killed in Pulwama terror attack, a Hyderabad artist Harsha painted their sketches while walking on a treadmill. With his innovative achievement, he has also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

"I made the portrait of the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Pulwama attack. This was done while walking on a treadmill for 45 minutes. My name has been recorded in the Indian Book of Record, Limca Book, and Guinness Book of Records," Harsha told news agency ANI.

Harsha was recently invited as a guest on the Dubai National day where he made the King's live portrait and received an award for being the fastest Indian artist.

"In January this year, I completed my Doctorate in Celebrity live Sketches. First time I made it to the Guinness book of records and Indian Book of Record in 2012 when I attempted to paint 507 portraits in 24 hours non-stop without a break of a single minute for washroom or food," he said.

Harsha is now preparing for another record by drawing portraits of 45 US President while walking on a treadmill which will take place in London in 2020. The images will be projected on a big screen. Harsha said that he wishes to draw a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi live in one minute.

