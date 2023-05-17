Fake US Immigration Consultancy Racket Busted In Hyderabad, 4 Arrested: Cops

The bogus immigration consultancy was located in Secunderabad. (Representational)

A foreign job consultancy racket in which several aspirants were promised of securing employment in the United States got busted as four people, including the owner of the firm, were arrested for their alleged involvement, police here said on Wednesday.

As many as 10 people have already flown to the US upon securing visas by submitting fake documents, police said.

The bogus immigration consultancy located in Secunderabad was run by Wilson Chowdary, who was among the arrested persons. It had illegally created fake Telangana government employee identity cards, sponsorship letters and other documents aside from collecting huge amounts of money from gullible job aspirants, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

A local financier and a commission agent were among those arrested, police said, adding that fake government ID cards along with sponsor letters among other documents were seized from them.

The firm fraudulently used a genuine sponsor letter of an Indian couple residing in the US and wrongfully made entries of visa aspirants in this document. It made several copies of these documents and misused it by showing it as though the Indian couple was sponsoring its relatives to go to the US, the release said.

The accused Chowdary used to introduce the visa aspirants to the arrested private financier, who in turn used to open accounts in a cooperative bank and deposited an amount ranging between Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to create an impression that the cash transaction is legitimate, police said, adding that if the aspirant secured the prized visa, the accused used to charge them between Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)