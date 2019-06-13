Chiranjeevi's Son-In-Law Allegedly Harassed On Instagram, Case Against 10

10 people have been charged for allegedly harassing Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev

Hyderabad police have charged ten people for allegedly harassing superstar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev on social media.

The police said a case has been registered against the accused for using objectionable language against Mr Dhev on photo-sharing app Instagram.

"We received a complaint three days ago from Kalyaan Dhev stating that he was being harassed by ten users on Instagram. He also mentioned that they were also posting objectionable text against him and requested to take necessary action," senior Hyderabad police officer Raghuveer said.

He said that the police have written a letter to Instagram requesting the Facebook-owned platform to provide details of the accused. They said that they would take action against the accused upon receiving information about their Instagram account details.

Kalyaan Dhev, an industrialist, is married to actor Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter Sreeja.