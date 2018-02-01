Baby's Severed Head Found On Rooftop In Hyderabad

The head, said to be of a baby girl about three or four months old, was found on the roof of the single-storey home of a taxi driver, Rajasekhar.

Hyderabad | Edited by | Updated: February 01, 2018 18:22 IST
The police say the baby's head may have been severed with a sharp weapon (File)

Hyderabad:  The severed head of a baby found on the rooftop of a home in Hyderabad has baffled investigators.

Rajasekhar's mother-in-law made the grisly discovery when she went to collect rice flour that had been left out to dry.

The police say the baby's head may have been severed with a sharp weapon but it is hard to say whether it was accidental or deliberate.

