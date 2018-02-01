Baby's Severed Head Found On Rooftop In Hyderabad The head, said to be of a baby girl about three or four months old, was found on the roof of the single-storey home of a taxi driver, Rajasekhar.

34 Shares EMAIL PRINT The police say the baby's head may have been severed with a sharp weapon (File) Hyderabad: The severed head of a baby found on the rooftop of a home in Hyderabad has baffled investigators.



The head, said to be of a baby girl about three or four months old, was found on the roof of the single-storey home of a taxi driver, Rajasekhar.



Rajasekhar's mother-in-law made the grisly discovery when she went to collect rice flour that had been left out to dry.



The police say the baby's head may have been severed with a sharp weapon but it is hard to say whether it was accidental or deliberate.



The severed head of a baby found on the rooftop of a home in Hyderabad has baffled investigators.The head, said to be of a baby girl about three or four months old, was found on the roof of the single-storey home of a taxi driver, Rajasekhar. Rajasekhar's mother-in-law made the grisly discovery when she went to collect rice flour that had been left out to dry.The police say the baby's head may have been severed with a sharp weapon but it is hard to say whether it was accidental or deliberate.