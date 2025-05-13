India Can Hit Every Corner Of Pak, Army, Terrorists Know This Now: PM Modi

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Prime Minister Modi visited the Adampur air force station today. He proved Pakistan's claims of destroying the airbase with missiles as false. PM Modi asserted that Pakistan's military can no longer shelter terrorists.

Standing in front of the advanced S-400 air defence system in Punjab's Adampur, which Pakistan claimed it had destroyed with its China-made JF-17 fighter jets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed Islamabad's blatant lies when he made a televised address to the troops at that forward air force base.

In a stern message, PM Modi said Pakistan's army, and terrorists that it shelters, have nowhere to run or hide anymore. Crediting the Indian armed forces for sending a decisive message to Pakistan's military, the prime minister said, "You all (soldiers) have shown the Pakistan Army that there is not a place left in Pakistan where it can shelter terrorists."

"There is no corner left in Pakistan where terrorists can sit in peace. We can hit them no matter where they are in Pakistan," he added.

He went on to say that going forward, "India will not spare even one chance (to Pakistan's Army) to save the terrorists."

Speaking about the precision strikes that targeted terror camps in Pakistan, PM Modi said, "The thought of our drones and missiles haunt them. They have been having sleepless nights."

Shortly after his visit to the airbase, PM Modi wrote on X, saying, "Earlier this morning, I went to Air Force Station (AFS) Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation."

In another claim by Pakistan, that was proven to be a lie, PM Modi landed at the Adampur air force station, which underscored that the runway at the air field is perfectly fine. Pakistan has claimed that its missiles hit the runway at the airbase. It also claimed that the impact was so severe that the air base would be out of action for at least a year.

To back their false claim, sources have said that Pakistan's Army used morphed satellite images of Adampur Air Force Station to lie to the Pakistani public and the world at large. PM Modi's visit today has laid those claims to rest.

In his nearly-30-minute speech, PM Modi sent several warnings to Pakistan, reiterating the fact that Operation Sindoor marks a shift in India's doctrine to combat terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Strikes on terror camps located throughout Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is now "the new normal" he said.

PM Modi, who addressed the nation about Operation Sindoor last night, has said Pakistan now has only two option - terrorism or annihilation. Either dismantle terror infrastructure and take action against terrorists or perish as a nation.

