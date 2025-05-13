Advertisement
BSF Soldier Killed In Action Given Full State Honours In Manipur; "He Was Fearless," Says Top Officer

"During the conflict that went on for three-four days, he [Deepak Chingakham] made a huge contribution in destroying a Pakistani post," Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General ID Singh said

BSF Soldier Killed In Action Given Full State Honours In Manipur; "He Was Fearless," Says Top Officer
A family member breaks down at the last rites of BSF soldier Deepak Chingakham in Imphal
Imphal/New Delhi:

Border Security Force soldier Deepak Chingakham made a huge contribution in destroying a Pakistani post before he received critical injuries from enemy artillery fire, a senior BSF officer told reporters in Manipur's capital Imphal on Tuesday.

Full state honours were given to the BSF constable after his body was brought to Imphal airport from Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of BSF personnel including jawans and officers walked beside a military vehicle that carried the body of the soldier who was killed in action on May 11 while retaliating to Pakistani firing.

The air filled with voices shouting "Bharat Mata ki jai".

"Deepak was a brave soldier of the BSF. He fought with bravery. During the conflict that went on for three-four days, he made a huge contribution in destroying a Pakistani post. Unfortunately, while he was looking for a target, a shell fell near him. He received medical treatment for two days before he died of critical injuries. Deepak made the biggest sacrifice for the country. The country will never forget him," BSF Inspector General (IG) ID Singh told reporters in Imphal.

Mr Singh said there are provisions in the central force to help the families of soldiers who are killed in action.

"BSF stands with the family. We will not let them face any problem. There is a provision for appointment on compassionate grounds. If anyone in the family is eligible, the BSF will recruit the person on compassionate grounds," Mr Singh said.

Chingakham's younger brother C Naoba Singh touched the coffin wrapped in the national flag and broke down. In between wiping tears, Naoba Singh said while he is irreparably broken inside over the huge loss, he will not give up hope for the family with the knowledge that his elder brother loved the force and sacrificed his life for the nation.

"I want to join the armed forces," Naoba Singh said, adding he is in his fifth semester of graduation.

"Everyone loved my brother. The children of the locality liked playing with him. He got along well with everyone. He never missed meeting friends and extended family members whenever he came home on leave," Naoba Singh said.

Chingakham's father Bonbihari showed a framed photo of his son in BSF uniform, holding a service assault rifle.

"The moment he took an oath to become a soldier of India, his life was for the country. Although his loss is the most sorrowful for the family, I'm immensely proud of my son," the father said, standing in front of their small house with walls made of mud and a kutcha floor.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and political leaders also paid their respects and placed wreaths on the body of the BSF soldier.

"A son of Manipur, a hero of the nation. Constable Deepak Chingakham of the 7th Battalion, BSF, laid down his life in the line of duty during a drone attack from across the border at Kharkhola BOP," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh visited the house of Chingakham at Yairipok Yambem in Imphal East district. State Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra and BJP leader K Sharat Kumar also placed wreaths on the body of Chingakham.

The state government on Monday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Chingakham.

Manipur is under the President's rule. The ethnic issues and tension between the valley-dominant Meitei community who live in Imphal valley and the Kuki tribes who are dominant in the hills in southern Manipur and some areas in the northern part are yet to be completely solved.

Operation Sindoor that smashed terror infrastructure in Pakistan was not just an operation but a doctrinal change and a policy against terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in a televised address, his first since India launched cruise missiles at terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Operation Sindoor has not ended; it will be a continuing and decisive action against state-sponsored terror attacks on Indian citizens, PM Modi said.

He said India's missile and drone strikes on terrorist hubs in Pakistan shattered not only their infrastructure but also their morale. He pointed out that locations like Bahawalpur and Muridke had long operated as centers of global terrorism, linking them to major attacks worldwide, including the 9/11 attacks on the US, the London tube bombings, and decades of terrorist incidents in India.

India's operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including key figures who openly plotted against India for decades, PM Modi added, affirming that those who orchestrated threats against India had been swiftly neutralized.

