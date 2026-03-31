4 Men In Hyderabad Perform Stunts On Scooter For Reels In Front Of Cop Car

A group of men created panic on a busy road in Hyderabad's Attapur area after performing dangerous bike stunts to make a social media reel, even as a police vehicle was moving nearby.

According to police, two men were riding a scooter without wearing helmets. In the video, one of them is seen standing and balancing precariously on the moving two-wheeler, while the other continues riding. The stunt was performed just a short distance ahead of a police vehicle.

At the same time, two more youths were following them on another bike and recording the stunt on their mobile phones for a reel.

The reckless act caused chaos on the road and put other motorists at risk. Passers-by and commuters were shocked to see the youths performing stunts in the middle of traffic.

Police noticed the stunt immediately and chased the scooter. The men were stopped and taken into custody on the spot. Their two-wheeler was seized.

Attapur police said a case has been registered against the men for dangerous driving, creating public nuisance and violating traffic rules. The riders were also booked for not wearing helmets.

Police are now questioning all four men and checking whether the stunt video had been uploaded on social media. Officials said action would also be taken against those who recorded and encouraged the dangerous act.

Attapur police warned that such stunts for reels are becoming common in Hyderabad and are putting lives at risk. They said strict action would be taken against anyone performing dangerous stunts on public roads.

Recently, police in Hyderabad and nearby areas have increased surveillance after several videos of risky bike stunts went viral on social media.