Heart Health: Try These 6 Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Heart Healthy

Most people start having heart-related problems in their later years. Well over 30% of cardiac arrest sufferers, according to current studies, are below the age of 40. It implies that the majority of adults begin exhibiting heart disease signs at a significantly younger age.
Some of the main causes of this radical transformation are a hurried lifestyle, a lack of exercise, and an unhealthy diet. Yoga is one of the best ways through which you can ensure better health of your heart as you grow old. Continue reading to find out the best yoga asanas to improve your heart health.
Add these yoga asanas to your workout routine for a healthy heart:
1. Tadasana
- Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders
- Lift your hands toward the ceiling
- Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible
- At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling
- You are encouraged to look upwards
- Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times
2. Adho Mukho Svanasana
- Lay flat on the ground facing the floor
- Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body
- Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)
- On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet
- Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms
- Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)
- Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least
3. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
4. Setu Bandhasana
- Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides
- Slowing lift your hips off the ground
- At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet
- Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times
5. Paschimottanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
6. Shavasana
- Lie down on the flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat
- Keep your arms aside and your palms open
- Your palms should be facing the sky
- Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders
- At this point, breathe in and out
Keep these asanas in mind to improve your heart health and increase your life expectancy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.