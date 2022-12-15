Heart Health: Try These 6 Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Heart Healthy

Paschimottanasana exercise helps improve heart health

Most people start having heart-related problems in their later years. Well over 30% of cardiac arrest sufferers, according to current studies, are below the age of 40. It implies that the majority of adults begin exhibiting heart disease signs at a significantly younger age.

Some of the main causes of this radical transformation are a hurried lifestyle, a lack of exercise, and an unhealthy diet. Yoga is one of the best ways through which you can ensure better health of your heart as you grow old. Continue reading to find out the best yoga asanas to improve your heart health.

Add these yoga asanas to your workout routine for a healthy heart:

1. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

2. Adho Mukho Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

3. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

4. Setu Bandhasana

Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides

Slowing lift your hips off the ground

At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet

Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

5. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

6. Shavasana

Lie down on the flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

Keep these asanas in mind to improve your heart health and increase your life expectancy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.